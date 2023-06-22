Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.