Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

