Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $425.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

