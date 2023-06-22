KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

