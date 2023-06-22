Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 102,932 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

