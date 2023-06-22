UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $476.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

