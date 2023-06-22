Gray Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

