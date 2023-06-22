Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

