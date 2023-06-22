Hyperion Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $476.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

