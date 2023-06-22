KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $476.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.82 and its 200-day moving average is $493.14. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.