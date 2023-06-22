Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.35 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

