Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000.

IVLU opened at $25.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

