Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $207.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

