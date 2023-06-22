iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

