Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 64,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $133.22 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

