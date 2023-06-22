Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.