Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,372,761 shares of company stock worth $528,560,900. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

LLY stock opened at $453.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

