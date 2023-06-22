Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

