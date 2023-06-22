Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,476,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

