Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,835 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

LOW stock opened at $214.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

