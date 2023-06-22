Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 412 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $414.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.59 and a fifty-two week high of $417.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

