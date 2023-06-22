Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

