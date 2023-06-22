Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 86,649 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,649 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 72,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 21.3% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 68.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

