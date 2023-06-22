FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

NYSE FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.45.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 20.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

