Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

