Country Club Bank GFN Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

