Country Club Bank GFN Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 162.9% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Salesforce by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Salesforce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 109,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 551.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,734 shares of company stock valued at $161,281,279. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

