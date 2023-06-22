Country Club Bank GFN Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.