Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

