Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $415.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,392,026 shares of company stock worth $1,521,372,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.