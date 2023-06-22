Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock worth $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

