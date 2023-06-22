Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59,128 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

