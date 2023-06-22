Naviter Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.