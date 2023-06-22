Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

