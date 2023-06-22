Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Down 2.4 %

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200-day moving average of $339.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

