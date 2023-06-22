Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

