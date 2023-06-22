iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

