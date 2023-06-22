First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

