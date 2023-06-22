Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,392,026 shares of company stock worth $1,521,372,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

