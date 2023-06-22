Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.06 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

