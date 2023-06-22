Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Waste Management by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WM opened at $165.52 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

