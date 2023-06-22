Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.24 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $281.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

