Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $531,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

