770 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

