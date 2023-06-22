iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.