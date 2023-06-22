Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

