Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.18.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

