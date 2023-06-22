Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 47,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.