Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

