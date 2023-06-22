Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

